Photo Credit: Anthony Quintano / Wikimedia

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm.

Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory.

Advertisement







At least 30 people died in the lake effect blizzard that struck Buffalo and surrounds last weekend, with state crews still struggling to clear the roads.

Buffalo and surrounding Erie County saw more than four feet of snow in the historic winter storm, which was then iced over in most parts of the state.

Several people died simply because they got stuck in their cars trying to get home in temperatures that dropped to single digits and below due to a polar vortex.

A driving ban is still in effect for Buffalo and surrounds.

President Joe Biden approved a request Monday evening from Governor Kathy Hochul for a federal disaster declaration which will free up emergency funding and support to contend with the storm and its aftermath.