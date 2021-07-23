Home review In Print South Florida – July 23, 2021 CommunitySouth Florida South Florida – July 23, 2021 By Shelley Benveniste - 15 Av 5781 – July 23, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/sections/community/south-florida/south-florida-july-23-2021/2021/07/23/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/sections/community/south-florida/south-florida-july-23-2021/2021/07/23/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Jewish Press Advertisement Advertisement Wordpress / Spot.IM Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines Boycott / BDS Ben & Jerry’s Graphic Designer Quits after 21 Years over Boycott, Texas & Oklahoma to Follow Politics Lapid-Bennett Blackmailed into Appointing Anti-Vax Minister Latest News Stories Japan Watch: Olympic Games 2020 Remember and Honor Israeli 1972 Olympics Munich Massacre Victims Israel High Hopes for Team Israel in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Analysis Balance of Power Moves in Iran’s Favor in Gulf & Jordan, as America Pulls Back from Region Iran Iran Opens First Oil Terminal in Gulf of Oman, Avoiding Strait of Hormuz NY Hempstead, N.Y., Severs Business with Ben & Jerry’s, Unilever Over Israel Boycott Photo of the Day Cormorant Visitor Arrives on Zion’s Shores, Will Appreciate Fish News Briefs US Jeff Bezos, Crew Members Make Historic Rocket Flight to Space News Briefs New Israeli-Japanese Agreement Paves Road for Boost of Lunar Industry Sponsored Post WATCH: Rachel’s Tears, A Meaningful Tisha B’Av Video Sponsored Posts Aleph Beta Scholars Recommended Today Analysis US Anti-BDS Laws May Cause Financial Meltdown for Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever Photo of the Day Cormorant Visitor Arrives on Zion’s Shores, Will Appreciate Fish Politics Justice Minister Sa’ar to Submit ‘Bibi’s Law’ Banning MKs Facing Criminal Indictment from Forming Government Sports Director of Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Sacked for Making Fun of the Holocaust Something Random from the Week Jeff Bezos, Crew Members Make Historic Rocket Flight to Space US Hana Levi Julian