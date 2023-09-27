Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The word “mechila” is an expansive term.

During six days of the week, our lives are inundated with the pressures of everyday living. This encompasses the relationship of man to man, husband to wife, parents to children, friend to friend and more. These are complex relationships in constant need of amends and forgiveness.

Oft during these days, we are troubled by conscience, and feel the need to ask mechila, forgiveness, for any intentional or unintentional slight, which lifts a weight we carry within. Similarly, we seek to forgive, despite the hurt, which frees our soul and revives our spirit.

During the “days of awe,” forgiveness takes the highest meaning. As we commune in prayer, we ask His forgiveness for our transgressions. This intimacy with G-d gives us strength for the coming year.

The word mechila possesses the all-important, the name of Hashem. Whereas, the word machla – tunnel or cave – is devoid of the letter yud.

As we travel the maze of life, sometimes gloomy and overwhelming, the inclusion of the yud, Hashem, brings faith and hope. It allows us to exit the darkness, as we are led to His light.

May we continue to merit His divine light and compassionate forgiveness.