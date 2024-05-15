Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The name Miriam conjures up many positive adjectives, including independent, insightful, assertive, supportive, and loyal.

First, the biblical Miriam. One of the great female prophetesses (Masechet Megillah 14a). She was part of Bnei Yisrael’s leadership team during Yetziat Mitzrayim alongside her brothers, Moshe and Aharon. Her faith never wavered, and she led the women to redemption, tambourine in hand.

My grandmother, Miriam Shenkman, was a pillar of the Jewish community in Detroit for many decades. Along with my grandfather, she gave of her time and resources to support local causes. They traveled to Crown Heights on several occasions to seek guidance from the Lubavitcher Rebbe on their various philanthropic pursuits. The Rebbe gave them a beracha that they should be zoche to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary, which they did in 2015, months before my grandfather’s passing.

Finally, my youngest daughter, Miriam B. Shenkman (“Miri” amongst friends). Like her namesakes, she is assertive, a risk taker, and a shtickel rebellious. My hope is that she can harness her unique abilities, and the lessons of her Miriam role models, for a fulfilling life that carries on the legacy of Klal Yisrael.