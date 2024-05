Photo Credit: Jewish Press

“Comfort”

The temple in ruins

Among ashes and rubble

A fox prowls

The students weep

But Akiva laughs

The redemption will be

A dash of hope

In the darkness of night

Akiva, you have comforted us

Houses in ruins

Among ashes and rubble

Families torn

We loudly weep

But Akiva laughs

The redemption will be

A glimmer of hope

In the darkness of night

Akiva, you still comfort us