Photo Credit: Jewish Press

When I hear shiver, my mind immediately goes to our hostages in Gaza. How they must be suffering in those horrible tunnels, and how powerless we all feel in helping them. Every day, we think about them. We post their faces on social media and we put up kidnapped signs in our towns. We pray for them constantly. During such a dark time, what gives me hope is that every Jewish person is connected – we care about each other. When it comes down to it, we may disagree on levels of practice or politics or other issues, but we unite in the face of an existential crisis.

I keep dreaming of the day when the hostages are freed and we can hug them. I imagine that they will look at all the support they received from the Jewish people during their time in captivity and know how much we love them. That’s my hope. I won’t stop praying for our hostages, and I refuse to ever give up hope.