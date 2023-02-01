Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Oh, how I like to schmooze! Our mundane life can be satisfying in the purpose and accomplishment that can come with it but also full of stressors with its recurring and increasing obligations. The spiritual discipline inherent to living a Torah observant life for the sake of cleaving to Hashem is particularly rewarding, but kabalas ol malchus shamayim can feel burdensome at times. Between Yiddishkeit and our mundane responsibilities, sometimes we just need a good schmooze to unwind and connect with our family and friends. As I prepare for my daughter’s scheduled bas mitzvah in the coming weeks, b”H, I am looking forward to some good schmoozing with family and friends.

However, unwinding doesn’t mean to be less conscious about our connection to Hashem. It’s been said that the Chofetz Chaim enjoyed a good schmooze, with the understanding that the halachos of lashon hara can and should be adhered to so that a schmooze can still serve the function of us maintaining a connection to Hashem and hopefully elevating the discourse to subtly, but qualitatively, affect those we schmooze with. With that in mind, if you see me at a simcha, let’s schmooze.

