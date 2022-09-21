Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Some of the most famous moments of our history are tied with the blowing of the shofar. Avraham and Yitzchok at the Akeida, Matan Torah, the battles conquering the land of Israel, and in the daily service of the Beis HaMikdash.

And of course, there will be the culmination of all 5783 years since creation when the shofar of Moshiach is blown.

The Baal Shem Tov explains the concept of a shofar with a parable. It is like a child crying out, “Father, save me!”

The previous rebbe of Chabad explains that the main thing is not the content of the cry, “Father, save me,” but rather the cry itself.

That is because a cry is universal just like at Har Sinai when we were k’ish echad b’lev echad. So too when we blow the shofar we unite as one. And when Hashem sees us united, He will grant us the final shofar blowing with the coming of Moshiach!