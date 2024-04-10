Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I wear a shtreimel. And I’m the only state legislator in the State of New York that does so.

Let’s clear up a few misconceptions about shtreimels. No, they are not a fashion statement, although I’ll admit they’ve become more popular in recent years. No, we don’t know for sure how the tradition originated, even if historians have some interesting theories about it. And yes, if you see someone wearing a shtreimel during the week, you can wish him mazel tov because he probably is newly married and still celebrating his sheva brachos.

There’s been a lot of talk lately about Jewish pride even among those who haven’t been especially attuned to their Judaism until now. The horrific events of October 7, followed by astonishing antisemitism worldwide, has served to awaken the Jewish community to wear their Judaism as a badge of honor.

As a result, we are seeing more Magen Davids, yarmulkas, tzitzis, and Am Yisrael Chai t-shirts than ever.

My shtreimel is my symbol of Jewish pride and not because it’s become trendy, but because I’ve been wearing it since the day I got married in the tradition that goes back in my family several generations. It’s my greatest honor and privilege to do so.

The next time you see a guy in a shtreimel, instead of wondering about the cost, think about the legacy it represents.

It’s the ultimate statement of Jewish pride.