Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni (MoD)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday visited the Shayetet 13 marine commando unit in Atlit, south of Haifa, where he was hosted by the Israeli Navy Chief Vice Admiral David Saar Salama, and the Sayeret 13 Commander Col. A. After a briefing on the unit’s activities since the start of the war in Gaza, including operations conducted against Hamas targets above and under the ground, the DM held a discussion with troops, both regulars and reservists and told them:

“We will continue fighting until we achieve victory – until we defeat the Hamas terrorist organization – removing all of its significant military and governing capabilities in Gaza.

“Regarding the hostages – we have no right to stop fighting as long as there are hostages in Gaza. The only way to bring them back is via military pressure because Hamas only responds to the use of force.

“In northern Gaza, we are dismantling their capabilities, dismantling their battalion frameworks. This enables an IDF brigade to maneuver from place to place – Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, and Jabalia. The same goes for areas in the center of the Gaza Strip, and we will achieve this in Khan Younis as well.

“In Khan Younis, we operate differently – it’s a cross-stage effort (operations that take place in multiple phases of the war). There, we focus on reaching Hamas’ leadership and on the hostage issue.

“The end of this war – whenever it may be – will be based on our achievements. This will include destroying Hamas’ ability to operate with military and governing capabilities. We will maintain freedom of operation,” Gallant concluded.