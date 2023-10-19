Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/ Flash90

IDF warplanes, guided by Shin Bet intelligence, killed the head of the terrorist organization Popular Resistance Committees, IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Thursday morning. The PRC is a coalition of several armed terror groups that are opposed to what they regard as the conciliatory approach of the Palestinian Authority and Fatah to Israel. The PRC is especially active in the Gaza Strip, through its Al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades. PRC Head Rafat Harev Hossein Abu Halal was eliminated alongside “several operatives belonging to the Najaba force of Hamas.”

צה״ל ממשיך לתקוף כל העת ברחבי רצועת עזה. במהלך היממה האחרונה צה”ל, בהכוונת שב”כ, השמיד מאות תשתיות טרור של חמאס, מתוכן עשרות שנתקפו בשכונת ס’געיה. מאות תשתיות הטרור שהותקפו כוללות עמדות שיגור טילי נ”ט, פירי מנהרות, תשתיות מודיעין, חמ”לים מבצעיים ומפקדות נוספות >> pic.twitter.com/3Dd7ZkFUcw — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) October 19, 2023



According to Hagari, “The IDF continues to attack all the time throughout the Gaza Strip. Over the past day, the IDF, under the direction of the Shin Bet, destroyed hundreds of Hamas terrorist infrastructures, dozens of which were attacked in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood. The hundreds of terrorist infrastructures that were attacked include anti-tank missile launch sites, tunnel shafts, intelligence infrastructures, and operational headquarters”

Advertisement





“At the same time, dozens of mortar rocket launching positions were attacked, most of which were destroyed immediately after they launched toward Israel,” Hagari continued. “During the fighting, several operatives belonging to the Najaba force of Hamas, which led the brutal raid on the Gaza envelope settlements, were eliminated. More than ten terrorists were eliminated in a targeted attack by fighter jets.”

Earlier, Hagari reported that the terrorist squad that launched mortar bombs in the Turmus area on the Lebanese border had been eliminated.

חיסול חוליית המחבלים ששיגרה פצצות מרגמה במרחב תורמוס שבגבול לבנון, מוקדם יותר היום: pic.twitter.com/jgWX65MEQh — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) October 18, 2023

Also, earlier on Wednesday, terrorists fired an anti-tank missile at the Shushan area on the Lebanese border. The IDF responded with artillery fire at the source of the shooting and IDF tanks attacked Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructures.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Wednesday told an IAF squadron at the Tel Nof base: “We fight with determination and remain human, unlike the other side, who fights like animals.”

And still no IDF movement on the Ground in Gaza.