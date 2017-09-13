Photo Credit: pixabay

Very few get an inside glimpse into North Korea.

Tamar Yonah speaks with Sokeel Park, a South Korean activist who helps rescue his bretherin escaping North Korea.

Advertisement

Some questions discussed:

How does North Korea differ from its southern neighbor? And how did the country get split into a ‘North’ and ‘South’?

What threats has North Korea made on South Korea, and what are South Koreans most afraid of?

What solution would S. Korea like to see to prevent a North Korean attack?

What does the organization Liberty in North Korea do? www.libertyinnorthkorea.org/

The Tamar Yonah Show 12Sept2017 – PODCAST