Very few get an inside glimpse into North Korea.
Tamar Yonah speaks with Sokeel Park, a South Korean activist who helps rescue his bretherin escaping North Korea.
Some questions discussed:
How does North Korea differ from its southern neighbor? And how did the country get split into a ‘North’ and ‘South’?
What threats has North Korea made on South Korea, and what are South Koreans most afraid of?
What solution would S. Korea like to see to prevent a North Korean attack?
What does the organization Liberty in North Korea do? www.libertyinnorthkorea.org/
The Tamar Yonah Show 12Sept2017 – PODCAST