96-Yr-Old Holocaust Survivor Olympian Wins Israel Prize

Agnes Keleti holds more Olympic gold medals than anyone else in the State of Israel.



Israel’s highest honor, the Israel Prize, has been awarded to 96-year-old Agnes Keleti, the world’s 10th top Olympic gymnast.

Keleti, a Holocaust survivor born in Hungary, made aliyah to Israel in 1957. She and her mother and sister survived the war with the help of Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg, although her father and the rest of her family were murdered in the Auschwitz concentration camp.

She is a founder of gymnastics in Israel and spent half a century guiding young competitors in the sport. Keleti holds the most gold Olympic medals in the State of Israel.

