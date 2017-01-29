City of Jerusalem On Strike

The city of Jerusalem goes on strike hoping to inspire the Finance Ministry to release the funds it is supposed to grant the municipality as its "fair share."



Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat runs in the city marathon

Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90



The city of Jerusalem goes on strike Monday over the refusal of the Finance Ministry to transfer funds to the municipality.

The strike, which began Sunday, is a protest over the capital budget which the city government says the ministry owes the municipality.

The school day will begin at 10 am Monday, and all after-school programs in the capital are cancelled, at least as of Sunday evening. However, special education programs will function as usual, according to the municipality.

The campaign is being carried out by the Jerusalem municipality in cooperation with the Histadrut Labor Union, together with community leaders and parent organizations.

Demonstrations are likely to be held by the above groups during the day on Monday throughout Jerusalem.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: