Photo Credit: Barry Hunau at Cartoons by Barry, via Wikimedia

Cash-rich Iran, in part thanks to Obama’s nuclear deal, has increased its financial support to the Hezbollah terror organization to the tune of $830 million a year, up from around $200 million a year, according to a report in the Jerusalem Post.

According to the report, Hezbollah has 22,000 fighters, 7000 of which are fighting in Syria for Assad and Iran, and 2000 have been killed over the past four years.

Advertisement

Iran has also poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Assad’s regime, and $70 million into Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza every year.