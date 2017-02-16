Israel, Ukraine, to Create Rehabilitation Center for Soldiers on Russian Front



Prosthetic legs

Photo Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis K. Mendoza



Ukrainian Minister of Social Policy Andriy Reva met with Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine Eliava Belotserkovskiy to discuss a joint project for the rehabilitation of anti-terrorist operation (ATO) fighters in Eastern Ukraine, Ukraineform reported.

The two sides issued a statement saying, “We intend to establish a medical and preventive treatment facility. The activity of the future Israeli-Ukrainian center should be based on the experiences and approaches of the Israeli experts as that country has advanced technologies for recovery and rehabilitation of combatants.”

According to Reva, an Israeli delegation will visit the Social Policy Ministry’s division for physical rehabilitation of servicemen, the Ukrainian Research Institute for Prosthetics, Prosthesis and Rehabilitation in Kharkiv.

In addition, an interstate agreement on employment is expected to be signed in short-term between Israel and Ukraine. According to Ambassador Belotserkovskiy, the Israeli side is very interested in the speedy signing of the agreement and start of work within the contract, which regulates official employment of Ukrainian experts in Israel.

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: