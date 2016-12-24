Israeli Woman Attacked While Driving in Binyamin, Near Nili

The first night of Chanukah was filled with miracles for an Israeli driver who emerged unscathed from a terror attack on the road.



The first night of Chanukah — Saturday night — was a night of miracles indeed for an Israeli woman driving on a road through the Binyamin region.

The driver was firebombed by Arab terrorists while driving along Highway 446, near the hilly area around the Jewish community of Nili.

Although the terrorists hurled five firebombs (Molotov cocktails) at her vehicle as she passed by, miraculously the driver was not physically injured, and her vehicle was undamaged.

Israeli forces were deployed to the scene of the attack to search for the terrorists.

