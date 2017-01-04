Picture: Soldiers Bleeding Themselves in Protest of Azaria Verdict



Picture of soldiers bleeding themselves in protest of Sgt. Azaria's conviction

Hatzel (Heb: The Shadow), a rightwing bad boy rap artist a.k.a. Yoav Eliasi, 38, posted on his Facebook page a picture of four soldiers (so he claims) who bleed themselves over a note saying: “To the Court System! You are killing us on the inside!!!” with the dates Tevet 6, 5777, and Jan. 4, 2017.

A Military panel on Wednesday convicted IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria of manslaughter in the shooting death of an Arab terrorist who had been neutralized after stabbing an IDF soldier in the back in Hebron on Purim day, 2016. The terrorist’s partner had already been killed.

Hundreds of protesters confronted police outside the court session, some of whom cried slogans accusing the court of picking up the knife from the ground and returning it to the terrorists.

In July 2014, Hatzel led a rightwing confrontation with Israeli leftwing protesters during Operation Protective Edge against the Hamas government of Gaza. Ha’aretz described him at the time as “the dangerous product of incessant incitement by extreme rightwing elements.”

In August 2016 Hatzel enrolled as member of the Likud party.

