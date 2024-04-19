Photo Credit: Prager U

Zionist activist and Israeli-Arab citizen of Israel, Yoseph Haddad, was physically attacked by a masked pro-Hamas supporter at a protest outside Columbia University on Thursday, in New York.

Haddad was confronting the Hamas supporters, talking to them in English and Arabic (which they didn’t seems to understand), when a protester standing behind Haddad attacked him and then swung a punch at him. [Warning: the videos have foul language in them].

דיווח: פעיל ההסברה יוסף חדאד הותקף לפני זמן קצר על ידי תומך חמאס מחוץ לאוניברסיטה העברית בניו יורק. יוסף עמד בגאווה ואמר ״אני לא הולך לשום מקום״ ובא אליו אדם עם מסכה ותקף אותו מאחורה. לפי מה שנראה בסרטון התוקף לא נעצר. מדהים לראות איך זה מדליק אותם שיש ערבי ישראלי שתומך אמיתי של… pic.twitter.com/WED03gWZBm — daniel amram – דניאל עמרם (@danielamram3) April 18, 2024

Today at Columbia University, violent terror supporters assaulted my partner, @YosephHaddad — who incidentally is not Jewish but an Arab Israeli. This is the face of the suspect. Big thanks to NYPD for acting swiftly and being on top of this case. Once again the free Palestine… pic.twitter.com/WXKZvde8J8 — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) April 18, 2024

From the videos, it appears the police first detained the wrong protester. According to Emily Schrader the police later identified the correct attacker.

Ok, ladies and gentlemen, please meet Essa Ejelat, 31, from Yonkers, NY. This is the attacker of @YosephHaddad earlier today at Columbia University. Based on his social media, which he made private a few minutes ago, Essa is a 31-year-old barber. Stay tuned for all his socials… pic.twitter.com/nL3EpXqpPp — daniel amram – דניאל עמרם (@danielamram3) April 19, 2024