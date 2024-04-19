Photo Credit: Prager U
Yoseph Haddad

Zionist activist and Israeli-Arab citizen of Israel, Yoseph Haddad, was physically attacked by a masked pro-Hamas supporter at a protest outside Columbia University on Thursday, in New York.

Haddad was confronting the Hamas supporters, talking to them in English and Arabic (which they didn’t seems to understand), when a protester standing behind Haddad attacked him and then swung a punch at him. [Warning: the videos have foul language in them].

From the videos, it appears the police first detained the wrong protester. According to Emily Schrader the police later identified the correct attacker.

