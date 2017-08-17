Photo Credit: Courtesy Meteor Aerospace

Israel’s Meteor Aerospace, founded by former President and CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries Itzhak Nissan, has announced the start of full-scale development on a new, medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) unmanned air vehicle.

Known as the Impact 1300, this UAV will offer a staggering take-off weight of 1,300 kg (2,860 lb), at an operating ceiling of 30,000 ft, and an operational endurance of 30 hours. The UAV will have two spacious, easily accessible payload bays, the forward one for electro-optical/infrared payloads, the rear for heavier equipment.

Meteor Aerospace says its developmental design will be cost-effective and flexible, capable of operating with a wide range of sensors. It has scheduled the new UAV’s flight testing for some time in 2019.

Avionics, flight control and ground control systems will be based on Meteor’s existing Impact 700 UAV, which is capable of carrying 730 kg and is already in production. The new UAV will feature automatic takeoff and landing. Integrating large and heavy payloads and satellite communications equipment will be offered at a later date.

Meteor Aerospace President Nissan said, “We did not establish Meteor to do more of the same. We are working to bring to market new designs with exceptional capabilities.”