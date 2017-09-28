Photo Credit: Screenshot

There was an Epic Moment at the 36th Session of the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday, as heads turned and eyes bulged in stunned disbelief—especially in the PLO delegation—as a member of Hamas, Mosab Yousef, took the microphone to expose PLO lies, UN Watch reported.

“I take the floor on behalf of UN Watch,” Yousef began, telling the council he was a member of Hamas who grew up in Ramallah, Samaria.

“I address my words to the Palestinian Authority, which claims to be the ‘sole legitimate representative’ of the Palestinian people,” he continued. “I ask: where does your legitimacy come from? The Palestinian people did not elect you, and they did not appoint you to represent them. You are self-appointed.”

“Your accountability is not to your own people,” Yousef accused. “This is evidenced by your total violation of their human rights. In fact, the Palestinian individuals and their human development is the least of your concerns.”

“You kidnap Palestinian students from campus and torture them in your jails. You torture your political rivals. The suffering of the Palestinian people is the outcome of your selfish political interests. You are the greatest enemy of the Palestinian people,” he continued.

“If Israel did not exist, you would have no one to blame,” he reasoned. “Take responsibility for the outcome of your own actions. You fan the flames of conflict to maintain your abusive power.”

“Finally,” he concluded, “you use this platform to mislead the international community, and to mislead Palestinian society, to believe that Israel is responsible for the problems you create.”

CNN reported back in 2010 that when Yousef was growing up he wanted to be a fighter because that was expected of Arab children in the disputed territories, and because he was the eldest son of Hamas leader Sheikh Hassan Yousef. He was arrested by Israeli security at age 10, during the First Intifada, for throwing rocks at Israelis, and was later arrested and jailed numerous times by Israel. In fact, he was widely considered his father’s heir apparent in the Hamas organization.

His doubts about Islam and Hamas began forming when he realized just how brutal Hamas was, and hated how Hamas was using the misery of Arab children and adults to achieve its goals. Surprisingly, his views about Israel changed when he was interrogated by the clandestine police Shin Bet in 1996, with methods he considered humane, compared to Hamas’ torture of suspected collaborators. Disgusted with Hamas, Yousef accepted a Shin Bet offer to become an informant within the Islamist terror group’s leadership.

Yousef was considered the Shin Bet’s most reliable source inside the Hamas leadership, earning the nickname “Green Prince.” The intelligence he provided led to the exposure of a number of Hamas cells as well as the prevention of dozens of suicide bombings and assassination attempts inside Israel. He insists that he did not inform for money, but instead acted with ideological and religious motives, in order to save lives. He also claims he supplied intelligence on the condition that the exposed targets not be eliminated. His information ahs led to the detention of several key leaders, including Hamas leader Ibrahim Hamid, and PLO terrorist leader Marwan Barghouti. Yousef claims his information exposed a 2001 plot to assassinate Shimon Peres. In 2010, his former Shin Bet operator told the Daily Telegraph, “many people owe him their lives and don’t even know it.”