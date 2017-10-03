Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Assault rifle and magazine hidden by Arab terrorists in jacket

Two Palestinian Authority Arabs were caught carrying a concealed weapon in the Hebron Hills area of Judea on Tuesday night.

IDF soldiers uncovered an assault rifle and magazine they were carrying, hidden inside a jacket.

The discovery was made near the Jewish community of Otniel, where a number of residents have lost their lives to terrorist attacks.

Both terrorists were taken into custody and transferred to security personnel for interrogation.

