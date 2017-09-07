Photo Credit: NOAA

Israeli foreign ministry officials held an emergency meeting Thursday ahead of Hurricane Irma’s imminent arrival on the shores of the United States.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Nahshon, Israeli consular officials in Miami are preparing for a quick evacuation if the storm lives up to its reputation and hits the city as hard as predicted.

Eight people have been killed by Irma so far, after the storm destroyed three Carribean islands, bashed Puerto Rico and is now headed to Florida.

Forecasters are saying that Irma may turn out to be more destructive than was Hurricane Andrew, which struck on August 24, 1992, caused more than $25 billion in damage (at that time) and in which 61 people lost their lives.

The metropolitan Miami area, Fort Lauderdale and more tony West Palm Beach in South Florida now is home to more than 2.7 million homes along its 1,350 miles of coastline, according to a 2017 report by CoreLogic, Inc., a financial and property data analytics firm.

Like Andrew, Hurricane Irma is classified as a Category 5 hurricane, packing 185 mile per hour winds and traveling in a northwesterly direction at 16 miles per hour.

At the time, Andrew leveled entire blocks of homes. In response, local and state officials revised building codes to use stronger roofing materials and impact-resistant windows in certain areas. The requirements for the amount of wind pressure that homes must be able to stand, also changed, and building plan inspections were scrutinized more carefully as well.

As Irma makes landfall in Florida, forecasters are watching another hurricane now moving towards the United States – Hurricane Jose – currently about 715 miles east of the Lesser Antillies, packing maximum sustained winds of approximately 90 miles per hour with higher gusts, and moving west-northwest at 18 miles per hour.

As a result, a second hurricane watch is in effect for Antigua and Barbuda, which are just recovering their senses from Hurricane Irma, with a Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Anguilla, Montserrat, S. Kitts, Nevis, Saba and S. Eustatius.