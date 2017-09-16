Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO

The Israeli Consulate has reopened for regular services in New York City after receiving threats against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and a package containing an unidentified white powder.

Both incidents took place on Friday.

The Consulate shut down temporarily after the suspicious package and a death threat in an envelope addressed to the prime minister both were received at around 2:15 pm local time.

Workers were not allowed to leave the building, which houses the Consulate, until the substance was identified.

No injuries were reported, and no one was evacuated. The building reopened within a short time.

The prime minister, who was still en route to New York from Mexico City, was expected to arrive Friday ahead of the start of the United Nations General Assembly.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, and to address the General Assembly on Tuesday.