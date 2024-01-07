Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Some people plan ahead. They buy school supplies the first week of summer vacation and book airline tickets – when prices are on the ground. Right after Chanukah, they’re searching for trendy mishloach manos bags.

Others thrive on the thrill of the last minute rush. School supplies are purchased the day before school opens, travel agents are contacted minutes before summer vacation, and they store their Chanukah menorahs, when the local flyers are advertising Purim costumes.

Ella Greenfield belongs to the first group, her husband, Avi to the latter.

When the Greenfields were notified by the contractor, that their apartment would be ready for occupancy in six months, Ella started to plan the menu for their chanukas habayis party.

Man dreams and plans. Hashem decides the outcome. And whatever He does is for the best…

After moving in, Ella’s husband, Avi woke up in terrible pain and was rushed to the emergency room. The party was postponed.

A few weeks later…

Ella tottered into the apartment with two bulging shopping bags, and headed straight to the kitchen.

Avi eyed her strangely.

“Ella, what’s the rush? The party isn’t till next week. The day of the party, I’ll stop by Hirsch’s bakery and pick up some fresh rolls and sponge cake.”

“This isn’t just any party. It’s a chanukas habayis plus seudas hodaya for your smooth recuperation. We can’t just serve sponge cake.”

At the party…

Dan, the real estate agent, Amichai, the Israeli painter, and Zundel, an elderly man, who sat next to Avi in shul, showed up.

Avi shifted uncomfortably in his chair.

“Ella, do you think the neighbors will come?”

“Maybe they didn’t notice our invitation on the building’s bulletin board. I’ll go knock by some doors.”

Earlier that afternoon…

Binyamin Berger, a rebbe in a yeshiva for Russian immigrants, noticed that Yaakov, looked a little pale.

“Are you feeling okay, Yaakov?”

“Yeah, just a little weak.”

“What’s the matter?”

“Nothing’s the matter. Baruch Hashem, I finally had my bris milah today.”

“You had your bris milah today?! And you came to yeshiva?”

“Sure, I didn’t want to miss a whole day of learning.”

“I can’t believe it. Did you have the seudas mitzvah already?”

Yaakov turned his head away. “I can’t afford to make a seudah.”

Binyamin looked at Yaakov with utter admiration.

“Yaakov, right after the afternoon seder, you’re coming with all the boys to my house. We’re going to have a seudas mitzvah.”

Binyamin slipped out of the beis medrash, called his wife, Batya, and asked her to pick up some bottles of soda and plates. He would stop by Hirsch’s bakery for rolls and sponge cake.

Hours later…

Batya Berger was placing a white terrycloth on the living room table when she heard knocking. She hurried to the door, wondering, could it be the yeshiva boys already?

It was her new neighbor, Ella Greenfield.

“Hi Batya. We’re making a seudas mitzvah and we need a few more men for a minyan. Do you have family members who could help?”

“My husband should be arriving shortly from the yeshiva with at least two minyanim!”

Ella’s eyes lit up. “Oh, that’s wonderful! Please tell them to come to our apartment. And there’s a small women’s section. You’re welcome to join us.”

That evening…

Avi got up to speak.

“I sat at this table a few hours ago asking Hashem to send us some guests.

I look around now, overwhelmed with gratitude.

Only Hashem could arrange a chanukas habayis, seudas hoda’ah, and a seuda for a bris milah all in one!

Whether you’re one of those who plan, or those who thrive on the last- minute rush, the outcome is always in the Hands of Hashem.

And whatever He does is for the best…