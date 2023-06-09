Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Today most children go to camp. Although the Rebbe was a strong advocate for schools staying open, he also saw the tremendous benefit to a child from going to camp. Camp can be so beneficial for children, the Rebbe felt, that he applied to it the verse “Sheva Yipol Tzaddik Vekom – The tzaddik can fall seven times and get up,” meaning that negative things can bring us to rise higher.

In the words of the Rebbe:

This is a unique maala (advantage) of camp even compared to the school year. In camp the children live for an extended time in an atmosphere of holiness and Yiddishkeit, with no possibility of negative influences from foreign winds. In this time it is possible to imbue the campers with a spirit of Yiddishkeit more than during the rest of the year, in a way that the good influence of camp will even affect the rest of the year.”

In Camp Everything Is Fun

Many children feel forced to go to school. They would much rather play outside or stay home than be dragged into the classroom.

This is another beautiful thing that happens in camp – the children want to go!

Everything that happens in camp is fun, including the learning. Learning in camp is full of fun and excitement, part of a large program.

In such an environment, it is much easier to educate the campers. As the Rebbe concluded, “This is the maala of camp, that in a certain sense it can be a better educational experience than the rest of the year.”

Even the Staff

This is true for campers, but what about the hundreds of staff? Aren’t we depriving them of valuable education time? Shouldn’t they be in yeshiva learning?

In a talk expounding the great benefits of camp, the Rebbe explained how everyone benefits, not just the children.

Camp was made to strengthen the body. When we approach our physical health with the knowledge that this will help us serve Hashem, it becomes a part of our avodas Hashem.

Additionally: Even if in the child’s mind he is just having fun, with no intention of serving Hashem – and we know that the Alter Rebbe says in Tanya that when someone eats or engages in any physical activity solely for pleasure, then this action becomes part of Shlosh Klipos Hatme’os (the three unclean elements), this however only applies to an adult, who has his own opinion. A child who is not yet capable of forming his opinions, his actions count but his thoughts do not… So, it is not relevant whether he is relaxing leshem Shamayim or for fun. It is similar to simply eating with no motive, not for pleasure and not for holy reasons. This type of activity is much easier to elevate to holiness.

This is the uniqueness of camp – that it is created for the physical rejuvenation of children under bar mitzvah.

To take this even further: Since this is the very nature of camp, it pulls with it even those who are above bar mitzvah and elevates everything they do in camp.

The campers will go on from here and bring what they learned in camp, and all the added yiras Shamayim, home with them to their parents and siblings and the whole family.

Not for Everyone

Although camp is a really special place, and on some levels even more effective than school, the Rebbe cautioned against applying this as a blanket rule for all children.

Some kids thrive in camp. The lack of a rigid structure and the freedom are exactly what they need in order to learn and grow. Other children, however, do much better in school. Some children can benefit from camp, but maybe not for a full two months. Then there are those kids who would enjoy camp, but the camp nearby isn’t a good fit for them.

For this reason, the Rebbe strongly encouraged schools to at least provide an option to remain during the summer. That way, parents can decide on their own where they think their kids would do better, and not deprive the school-leaning child from a productive summer.

In conclusion, we see the Rebbe’s perspective on summer vacation. Far from being a vacation from productivity, it is a tremendous chance for good things to happen.

May all our dear readers have a wonderful, rejuvenating, happy, healthy and productive summer.