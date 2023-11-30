Photo Credit: Yinon Magal / X screengrab
Chabad's Public Menorah for Hanukah in Gaza!

When Jews tell you “Chabad is everywhere,” they’re not kidding. Chabad Chassidic emissaries have made a point of finding their way into Gaza to accompany IDF troops as they battle for Israel’s existence against the enclave’s barbaric Hamas terrorist organization — and now they have also made certain to “publicize the miracle” of Hanukah as Jews are told to do. Chabad makes a special point of placing public menorahs in as many places as possible in Israel and around the world. Now they have extended that mandate to Gaza. Behold!

