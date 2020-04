Photo Credit: Pixabay

Corona is swallowing companies, some with huge bank loans. In fear of financial loss, banks may be calling in their loans and and if they can’t pay up, swallowing these companies, including huge oil and fuel companies, Where does that leave us, the ‘little people’?

-with guests:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter

https://tinyurl.com/y6g85sec

Advertisement



Shifra Hoffman of www.VictimsOfArabTerror.org

and www.Shuva.net