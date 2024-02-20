<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hgW3rcDf_Ks?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Jeremy Gimpel, Ari Abramowitz and Rabbi Manis Friedman discuss truth, Galus, Geulah and who the ultimate Jews should be in this world – Torat Eretz Yisrael vs. Torah Chutz L’Aretz.