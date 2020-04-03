The Reading Power Station in Tel Aviv burst with a light show Thursday night in celebration of Magen David Adom, the heroes of the war against the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the outbreak of the virus in Israel, MDA has been at the forefront of the battle against the Coronavirus. Thousands of employees and volunteers have been manning dozens of dedicated call centers established by MDA in the wake of the battle against the virus. Paramedics and EMTs are taking samples around the clock in private homes and Drive-Through centers, and transport confirmed carriers to treatment and isolation centers.