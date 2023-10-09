Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90
The IDF works along the border of Lebanon, near Misgav. June 12, 2023.

Israel Defense Forces killed Lebanese terrorists who attempted to cross Israel’s northern border and infiltrate into the Jewish State, the IDF announced Monday afternoon.

Israeli residents in the north were immediately told to enter their homes and lock their doors and windows when the infiltrators were spotted.

Gunfire and explosions were heard along the border, local residents said.

In addition, two launches of mortar shells from Lebanon towards Israeli territory were detected, the IDF said. One of the launches landed in Lebanese territory. No casualties were reported.

“IDF troops continue to scan the area,” a military spokesperson said. Helicopters gunships were deployed to attack the area from which the infiltrators came, the IDF added.

Residents of Kiryat Shmona have since been ordered to enter their bomb shelters and remain there till further notice due to fears of rocket attacks.

The city told its residents the municipality is “in constant contact” with defense officials.

Similar instructions were issued to smaller communities in the area by the IDF Home Front Command.

