Omar Al-Ghoul, a member of the Municipal Council in the Gaza Municipality, announced his resignation from his position on Tuesday due to street flooding all over the Gaza City neighborhoods, Al-Quds reported.

فيضانات كبيرة شلّت مدينة غزة بفلسطين صباح اليوم بعد هطول أمطار غزيرة ⚠️#طقس_العالم

Major floods ? paralyzed the city of Gaza, Palestine ?? this morning after severe rainfall ?️ pic.twitter.com/pwa7ljhZoF — طقس_العالم ⚡️ (@Arab_Storms) November 8, 2022

The news website cited sources saying Al-Ghoul is not the only one who submitted his resignation, there are three other council members, who resigned despite attempts by the Hamas government to discourage them from leaving.

Citizens and activists accused the municipality of not paying attention in advance to weather conditions and taking steps to avoid the massive flooding. However, Gaza City spokesmen and local radio stations denied the allegations and said the infrastructure of Gaza City, like the rest of the Gaza Strip, is in its worst condition due to––you guessed it––”repeated Zionist aggression.”

Gaza Mayor Yahya Al-Sarraj toured the flooded areas, especially the Al- Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

Back in December 2019, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned that 235,000 People across the Gaza Strip were at risk of flooding. According to that report, “Some 235,000 people residing in 39 low-lying areas lacking adequate infrastructure across the Gaza Strip are at risk of flooding during the upcoming winter season due to possible overflow of stormwater facilities and sewage pumping stations, according to estimates by the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster for the Occupied Palestinian Territory. This may expose an already vulnerable population to waterborne diseases, property losses, disruption in access to livelihoods and services, and displacement.”

The IDF reported in July 2022, that Hamas had built new underground networks within the various neighborhoods of the Strip. The tunnels pass under civilian buildings, knowing that an Israeli attack on those targets would be condemned by world media as provocative. If the tunnels collapse, hospitals, mosques, universities, and factories will also collapse with them.