Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense

The Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization launched a barrage of eight rockets from Gaza at the southern port city of Ashdod on Monday afternoon.

It was the first rocket attack on Ashdod since January 14. Ashdod is 25 kilometers (15 miles) from Gaza.

Two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system; the rest landed in open areas, the IDF said.

No casualties were reported, according to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response service.

Israeli police forces are operating in the city following the rocket fire, scanning for fallout sites.

“We ask the public to stay away from areas where rockets or rocket parts landed, to report it to the police, and to obey the instructions of the policemen in the field. Also, it is absolutely forbidden to collect/lift/shake any part of a rocket item, due to a real danger to human life,” police said in a statement.

The rocket fire from Gaza was followed within minutes by a similar barrage of anti-tank missiles and combat drones from Lebanon aimed at Jewish communities and military bases around Mount Hermon, the Golan Heights, the Upper Galilee and elsewhere in northern Israel.