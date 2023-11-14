Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

IDF military personnel were busy Monday making sure that babies hospitalized in Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital will not be harmed despite efforts by Hamas to use even the tiniest patients as human shields in its war on Israel.

The IDF offered humanitarian assistance to the director general of the Shifa Hospital, including specialized medical equipment to help evacuate dozens of fragile and premature babies from the combat zone.

Listen to this a phone call that took place between a senior officer from the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) and the Director General of the Shifa Hospital regarding the transfer of the incubators.

IDF personnel coordinated the transfer of incubators from a hospital in Israel to the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

“The IDF remains committed to upholding its moral and professional responsibilities to distinguish between civilians and Hamas terrorists,” the IDF said.

“The IDF is willing to work with any reliable mediating party to ensure the transfer of the incubators.”