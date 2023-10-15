Photo Credit: Shurat HaDin / SyAlerts / YouTube screenshot

Israel is fighting a war not of its choosing — again — and this time also forced to hunt for more than 100 hostages abducted by Gaza’s Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization. Those captives are now being held in Gaza, where the Red Cross by its own admission apparently is present, after refusing to help the Israeli hostages.

The Red Cross is tasked with tracking those being held captive in times of war and ensuring they are being treated humanely and being provided appropriate medical care. The agency is required to make every effort to visit the captives, ensure their safety and legal rights, and report their condition to their families — but the Red Cross is refusing to do so.

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, president of Shurat HaDin, says that when her organization approached the Red Cross on these issues, the agency said its staff “were not active in Gaza.” But one hour after that conversation, the Red Cross tweeted, “During the darkest hours of our presence in Gaza, we never envisaged a scenario where 2 million civilians could possibly live through heavy bombing, deprived on water, food, electricity and medicines.”

During the darkest hours of our presence in #Gaza we never envisaged a scenario where 2 million civilians could possibly live through heavy bombing, deprived of water, food, electricity & medicines. All measures to avoid such a situation should be taken immediately. pic.twitter.com/hZK7SMPl17 — Fabrizio Carboni (@FCarboniICRC) October 9, 2023

Two separate tweets were posted — one in English and the other in Arabic.

Although the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) claims to be a “neutral intermediary” its actions indicate otherwise.

In light of the above, if you are donating to the Red Cross and you oppose Hamas, please consider where else your hard-earned money could be more effectively applied.