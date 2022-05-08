Photo Credit: Haim Zach (GPO)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting Sunday, after mentioning the names of the three victims in last Thursday night’s murderous terrorist attack: “We said that we would apprehend the terrorists and we have done so. This morning, our forces – the Israel Police and the Shin Bet, together with IDF soldiers from the Maglan, Egoz, and Mirol units – captured the murderers. The miserable terrorists, brainwashed with incitement who used axes to commit unimaginably brutal murders, were apprehended near a local quarry. Again, I commend the Shin Bet and its Director, the Israel Police and its Inspector General, and all of the soldiers.”

Bennet continued: “Capturing the murderers is not enough. We are at the start of a new phase in the war on terrorism. Those who incite cannot rest easy. Those who throw matches cannot run away.”

The above was a clear threat against Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, who has been urging Israeli and PA Arabs to murder Jews wherever and whenever they can. Meanwhile there have been reports that Israel sent a calming message to Sinwar telling him he is safe from assassinations.

Stating that “the supreme mission of the Government of Israel is to restore personal security to the citizens of Israel,” Bennet announced “the establishment of a National Guard. I have instructed the National Security Council, in coordination with the Public Security Ministry, to present the government with an orderly and budgeted plan to establish a civilian national guard by the end of the month.

“The urgent need to strengthen the personal security of the citizens of Israel was born a year ago during the events of Operation Guardians of the Walls, mainly in the mixed cities, and it is more urgent than ever in the current wave of terrorism. Time and time again, we see the difference between incidents in which there was a responsible armed civilian in the area and those in which there was not. The need is great, especially in the ultra-orthodox cities, in which fewer people carry weapons. We are taking action.

“The plan will be based on Border Police units, along with the mobilization of trained units of volunteers and reservists, who together will be defined as a national guard. They will be activated in emergencies and disturbances, and in routine times as well, as necessary.”

The PM then added that “the Israel Police is also embarking on an operation to deal with those present in Israel illegally, which has become a national blight. An entire industry has developed around the smuggling, transportation, and employment of people present in Israel illegally, as we have seen, unfortunately, in the latest terrorist attack in which the person who drove the terrorists was brutally murdered.

“Over the weekend, I instructed that an effort be coordinated – operational, legal, and regarding infrastructure – against those who transport, provide lodging for and employ people present in Israel illegally. We will use all of the tools at our disposal – including the seizure of vehicles, fines – whatever is needed. All government ministries, but especially the Public Security Ministry and the Justice Ministry, are already working on it.”

Over the weekend, some Israeli media speculated that Oren Ben Yiftah, the driver who brought the two terrorists to Elad only to be murdered by them––their first victim of the night––had been involved in transporting illegal PA Arabs into Israel and was familiar with his killers.

Ben Yiftah’s family issued a response, saying, “We are shocked by the discussion on social media and in the media, in a heinous attempt to link our beloved son to the criminal attack to which he himself fell victim. Oren worked as an honest and innocent shuttle driver who earned a living. Just as a taxi driver does not check who gets in his cab, so he (Oren) was not required to check work or stay permits, in contrast to a contractor who employs workers.”

To which one must say that, unfortunately, taxi drivers who don’t inspect who gets into their cab are the ones who get mugged and worse.