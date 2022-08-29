Photo Credit: Zdenek Chalupsky / Pixabay

A Jewish man from Tunisia with family in Israel was murdered a week ago Sunday in the small French town of Seine-et-Marne (Longperrier).

The body of the victim, 34-year-old Eyal Haddad, was found in a wooded area on the land where he lived, on the northern edge of Chemin del al Gruerie, according to multiple reports in French media.

The murder was discovered when Haddad’s family in Be’er Sheva began to worry after not hearing from him for two days. The family called Haddad’s housemate – the suspected killer – who then turned himself in to the police and told them what he did and where to find the body.

According to the BNVCA, (Bureau National de Vigilance Contre L’Amtisemitisme – National Bureau for Vigilance Against Antisemitism) the suspected killer — Mohamed Deridi — told police investigators that he used an axe to murder his housemate.

Initially the suspect told investigators the victim owed him 100 euros, but later admitted that he murdered him because he was Jewish.

After using the axe to kill Haddad, the suspect burned the victim’s face and then began to bury his body, BNVCA reported. The organization is demanding the case be investigated as an antisemitic murder.