Photo Credit: Alan Azaria, Israeli Embassy in Paris

The Jewish State has appealed to France for help with preventing a potential military conflict with the Iranian proxy Hezbollah on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, and with fighting Iran’s nuclear program.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen appealed for the assistance on Wednesday in a meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna during his one-day trip to Paris.

“The provocation on the Lebanese border by the Hezbollah terrorist organization could degenerate into a military confrontation,” Cohen warned in a statement. He added that he asked Colonna to “exercise France’s influence in Lebanon to help resolve the tensions efficiently and quickly.”

Cohen noted that intervention by the “entire international community” is needed to stop “the Iranian threat,” adding the upcoming meeting of the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors in September is “the right stage on which to act against the Iranian violations in the nuclear arena.”

France is a strategic ally of the State of Israel, Cohen added. He thanked Colonna for her nation’s “commitment to fight antisemitism and protect the Jewish community” there.

“The ministers also discussed expanding the Abraham Accords and strengthening ties with the countries of peace,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that Cohen updated Colonna on “the steps Israel is taking to strengthen security, maintain calm in the Palestinian arena and act against terrorist organizations.”