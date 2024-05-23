Photo Credit: Rijksoverheid/Phil Nijhuis
Geert Wilders

Geert Wilders, head of Netherland’s incoming ruling party, has expressed strong support for the State of Israel in its fight for survival.

Speaking to the Dutch parliament earlier this week, Wilders noted that Israel did not attack another country — but rather, was invaded on October 7, 2023 by thousands of Hamas-led terrorists from Gaza.

On that day — Simchat Torah that fell on Shabbat — the terrorists tortured, mutilated, raped, burned and slaughtered some 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals, abducting another 253 into Gaza and wounding thousands more.

“For me and my party it is not difficult to understand who we support,” Wilders told the Dutch lawmakers. “Are we with the Jewish people who are fighting for their lives, or are we with the extremist Islamist scum who want to destroy it?

“Until the very end I support Israel.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

