Photo Credit: National Action

Alice Cutter, 25, a waitress who in June 2020 entered the Miss Hitler beauty contest in the UK under the nickname Miss Buchenwald, is about to be released from prison by a parole board, having served 26 months of a three-year sentence. The Birmingham Crown Court convicted Cuter of membership in the banned group National Action and sentenced her to three years in prison. Her ex-boyfriend and two other men were sentenced to five-and-a-half years, four years and six months, and 18 months respectively, for their membership in the same banned group.

Jailed Miss Hitler beauty queen Alice Cutter will be released early from prison in a matter of days https://t.co/M2wLfdtYRj — Nix Olympia News (@NixOlympiaNews) October 11, 2022

Founded in 2013, National Action is secretive and has rules to prevent members from talking about it openly. It was banned in the UK in 2016 under the Terrorism Act 2000––the first far-right group to be banned since WW2. It was described as a “racist, antisemitic and homophobic organization that stirs up hatred and glorifies violence.” It is believed that since its ban, National Action has organized itself in a similar way to the banned Salafi jihadist Al-Muhajiroun network.

Cutter denied being a member of National Action despite having attended its rallies that featured signs that read “Hitler was right.”

The prosecution told the court at the time that Cutter had joked about gassing synagogues and using a Jewish person’s head as a football. She was described as a “central spoke” in the group, who entered the Miss Hitler pageant to encourage the recruitment of new members.

The Daily Mail cited a spokesperson for the Parole Board who said: “We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Alice Cutter following an oral hearing. Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.”

The parole board spokesperson explained that a parole panel carefully examines “a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behavior change, as well as exploring the harm done and the impact the crime has had on the victims. Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead-up to an oral hearing. … Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority.”