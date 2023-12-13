Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

The UN General Assembly met on Tuesday afternoon in an Emergency Special Session on the situation in the Gaza Strip. It adopted a resolution demanding an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire,” the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as “ensuring humanitarian access” to them. The resolution passed with a large majority of 153 in favor and 10 against, with 23 abstentions.

Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan later tweeted: “I told the ambassadors in the General Assembly that everyone in the room knows what Moscow, Beijing, or Istanbul would do if they were in Israel’s shoes. Hamas committed terrible crimes and those who support a ceasefire allow Hamas to continue to survive and commit more atrocities.”

Erdan also tweeted that “If the assembly wants a real ceasefire, call the Hamas offices in Gaza and ask for Yahya Sinwar. Tell him that when Hamas lays down its weapons, turns itself in, and returns all the hostages, then there will be a real ceasefire that will last forever.”

Ambassador Erdan then displayed Sinwar’s phone number +970 599373765, which all of us should start calling frequently. What have we got to lose?

