Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer said on Thursday, “We are purchasing more than $15 million worth of medical supplies to restock and be prepared for the continuation of the conflict. This is the single largest medical supply purchase that this organization has ever made, and I fear it won’t be enough.”

Since the beginning of the war with Hamas on Shabbat Simchat Torah, United Hatzalah of Israel has sent thousands of volunteers to the Gaza periphery and other areas affected by Hamas attacks. Having treated more than 2,000 people, many of whom required a large number of bandages, tourniquets, and oxygen has taken its toll on the organization’s medical resources.

United Hatzalah launched a fundraising campaign on its website, to restock its depleting medical reserves, with a goal of $20 million, and thanks to generous donors from all over the world, has already managed to raise more than half that amount.

“Everything we do is based on donations, we get no government funding,” Beer said. “If we receive donations to purchase medical equipment, we can continue to save lives. Without donations, we can’t. It’s as simple as that.”

“We are purchasing medical equipment at a rate that has never been done before to supply all of our volunteers that are on the ground and leaving their families to save the lives of those most affected by this human tragedy,” said United Hatzalah Vice President of Operations Dov Maisel. “We must be able to continue to give these volunteers the tools they need––medical supplies as well as bullet-proof vests and helmets, to do their job safely.”

Donations can be made via the organization’s website.