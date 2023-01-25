<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BUb1DOeNtUY?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a press conference on Wednesday evening to address the nation regarding the leftwing opposition attacks against his government’s proposed judicial reform plan. The plan, which aims to restore the balance between the Israeli legislature and Israel’s Supreme Court, has faced loud criticism and protests from left-wing opposition leaders who claim it will harm Israel’s economy and tarnish Israel’s reputation as a free society in the eyes of the world.

At the press conference, Netanyahu refuted those claims, stating that the proposed reforms would instead strengthen Israel’s democracy and economy. “In recent days, I have heard concerns about the effect of the legal reforms on our economic resilience. The truth is the opposite. Our steps to bolster democracy will not harm the economy, they will strengthen it,” he said.

Prime Minister Netanyahu pointed out that left-wing critics have been attempting to spread fear and panic in Israel and abroad, with the goal of damaging Israel’s economy.

He cited his critics previous claims that refusing to make concessions to the Palestinian Authority would bring about a diplomatic tsunami against Israel and harm Israel’s economy. However, Netanyahu points out that in reality, his policy worked and Israel’s economy flourished, and four peace agreements were signed.

Additionally, he discussed how infrastructure projects such as offshore gas drilling, the Road 6 highway, and the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv train line were needlessly delayed for years due to over-regulation and over-legalization.

He reminded the nation that the economic steps he implemented 20 years ago have increased competition, raised the standard of living for Israelis, and made Israel one of the strongest global economies.

The Prime Minister was joined by members of his cabinet, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Minister of the Economy Nir Barkat and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

The proposed judicial reform plan sparked widespread protests from left-wing groups in Israel, even before any details of the plan were even revealed, with critics arguing that it would effectively turn the government into an unchecked dictatorship.

Netanyahu made it clear that he remains committed to pushing the plan through, stating that it is necessary to ensure the proper functioning of the country’s democratic institutions.

He called on investors to continue to invest in Israel, and reminded them that those that did – profited, and those who will, will continue to profit. Netanyahu concluded that Israel has been a great place to invest in, and Israel will be an even better place to in which to invest.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich spoke next and backed up the prime minister’s statements.

He made it clear that the government will continue with the same responsible policies of governance, and there will be even more reforms. He promised that Israel will be an island of stability, certainty and responsibility in the global world. Israel will be the right place to keep and invest your money while the rest of the world is in financial turmoil.

Smotrich pointed out how much excessive legalization there currently is in Israel and how slow the legal process is compared to the US, the UK, and even the EU, especially for contracts and businesses, and that needs to be fixed. He said it will be much easier to do business in Israel.

Smotrich concluded with a message to the opposition. He said the fight isn’t about democracy, it’s about power, and until now that power was centralized in certain power centers, and now that power is being returned to the people.

Smotrich said we can fight about it, you [the opposition] can yell about it, but don’t burn down the silos. He asked them to stop trying to harm Israel, which he added they won’t be able to do anyway, because Israel’s economy is strong and will be getting stronger. But the attempts by some in the opposition who are trying to damage Israel among investors and others are acting irresponsibly towards the State of Israel. And those that love Israel know how to argue and debate within responsible boundaries without burning down all the storehouses, just because they lost the election.

Additional excerpts from Netanyahu’s speech:

הקטעים שבתקשורת פחות אהבו ובחרו לא לשדר. pic.twitter.com/2HiZDThMqW — ?????Ariel Iluz? (@Ariel_iluz) January 25, 2023

ראש הממשלה נתניהו מגיב להפחדות האופוזיציה ואזהרות הנגיד: "כשהרפורמה המשפטית תעבור – כולם יראו ששלטון החוק, הדמוקרטיה והכלכלה יישארו על כנם – ואף יתחזקו. כל מי שישקיע בישראל רק ירוויח. יריבנו הפוליטיים מנסים לייצר תבהלה, ומוציאים את דיבת ישראל בעולם מבלי להניד עפעף"@netanyahu pic.twitter.com/1cPUExYd7U — עכשיו 14 (@Now14Israel) January 25, 2023

Content from TPS was used in this report.