Photo Credit: ICJ

The International Court of Justice at The Hague has rejected a request by South Africa to block an IDF operation in the southern most Gaza city of Rafah aimed at completing the elimination of the administration and military capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization.

The Court said in its ruling that the “perilous situation” in Rafah “demands immediate and effective implementation of the provisional measures” delineated in its January 26 order, adding no new order was necessary because the existing measures under that order “are applicable throughout the Gaza Strip, including in Rafah.”

But the Court declined to issue a restraining order to block Israel from fighting Hamas in Rafah, where it has embedded itself within the more than one million Gazans who have been forced by their terrorist masters to flee combat zones elsewhere in the enclave.

In its previous order, the Court ordered Israel to comply with international law and do everything possible to prevent civilian deaths, unnecessary destruction and “acts of genocide” during IDF military operations in Gaza.

In its ruling on Friday, the United Nation’s judicial arm added that Israel “remains bound to fully comply with its obligations under the Genocide Convention.”

The State of Israel is a member of the Genocide Convention and has made extraordinary efforts to avoid civilian deaths in Gaza during its operations, despite the enclave’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization embedding itself within its civilian population as it wages war against the Jewish State.