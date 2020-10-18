Photo Credit: Haim Zach (GPO)

The Israeli and American delegations to Bahrain – led by National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat and US Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin, respectively – arrived Sunday afternoon in Bahrain.

Israel and Bahrain are expected to sign a Joint Declaration of Peace Relations, which will include, among other things, the establishment of diplomatic relations and the opening of embassies.

Under the joint declaration, between 6 and 8 memoranda will be signed in various areas, including law, communications, entry visas, science and technology, trade, energy, and agriculture.

Both countries will undertake not to commit hostile acts against each other and will act to prevent hostile acts by a third party.

The joint statement will not include any reference to the Palestinian issue.

National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat, who leads the Israeli delegation, made the following remarks this morning at Ben-Gurion International Airport, before departure:

“I am excited and proud to head the Israeli delegation that is leaving today for talks in Bahrain. We are leaving for the talks to translate the peace declaration that was signed on the White House lawn by US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, on behalf of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, into practical plans and concrete agreements.

“Today we will hold discussions in professional teams and working groups on a long series of issues: Finance and investments, trade and economy, tourism, aviation, communications, culture, science, technology, agriculture, and others.

“We are excited and together we will pray that God might lead us to peace and that we might reach our destination for good life and peace.”