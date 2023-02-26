Photo Credit: Twitter screengrab / Shehab News Agency

Dozens of rioting Jews retaliated and torched dozens of homes and a 100 cars of Palestinian Authority Arabs living in the terrorist hotbed town of Huwara on Sunday, where two Jewish brothers were murdered by terrorists earlier in the day. Jews have been repeatedly attacked by terrorists coming from this specific village.

? متابعة صفا| مستوطنون يحرقون كراجا كاملا للسيارات في حوارة تحت حماية جيش الاحتلال pic.twitter.com/k0MhiHYvNU — وكالة صفا (@SafaPs) February 26, 2023

The two brothers were murdered on Route 60, a main highway that runs from north to south in Judea and Samaria – and runs through the town of Huwara.

Hundreds of Jews must travel daily through the terrorist hotbed in order to reach their homes. Meanwhile, the terrorists are still at large.

عاجل | استمرار هجمات المستوطنون على منازل الفلسطينيين في بلدة حوارة الآن. pic.twitter.com/u7C2xIsrAH — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) February 26, 2023

Israeli forces who arrived in Huwara rescued nine Palestinian Authority families from burning homes, according to the Shehab News Agency.

⭕ حوارة الآن pic.twitter.com/eL2u43nCl7 — إذاعة الأقصى – عاجل (@Alaqsavoice_Brk) February 26, 2023

Local vehicles and other properties were also torched, according to Haaretz, which reported the Jewish rioters set fire to a coffee shop and olive trees.

תפילת ערבית ב-חווארה סמוך למקום הרצח המזעזע pic.twitter.com/7h7coxsSZx — בז news (@1717Bazz) February 26, 2023

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 53 local residents were injured in the melee, and claimed three ambulances were attacked.

Mosques in the town broadcast messages urging Arab residents to confront the Jews in Huwara and around the area, leading to armed clashes between the Palestinian Authority residents and the Israeli locals. Huwara residents burned tires in the streets.

Israeli protesters demanded Israeli security forces deal with the “terrorist nests” in the area.

‘We Will Find the Murderer’

In a statement released Sunday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “A terrible tragedy occurred today. I would like to send condolences to the Yaniv family, which lost two of its dear sons; may God avenge them.

“The IDF and the security forces are currently in pursuit of the murderer. We will find him. We will apprehend him, and we will settle accounts with him,” Netanyahu promised.

“I ask – even when the blood is boiling – not to take the law into one’s hands. I ask that the IDF and the security forces be allowed to carry out their work. I remind you that in recent weeks, they have targeted dozens of terrorists and thwarted dozens of attacks,” the prime minister said.

“Let the IDF complete its pursuit and do not take the law into your hands; together we will defeat terrorism.”

‘Blood of Our Children is Spilled – No Place for Mercy’

Samaria Regional Council Deputy Chief Davidi Ben-Zion said in a bitter staement issued after two Jewish brothers were murdered Sunday in the Palestinian Authority town of Huwara that the town “must be erased.”

In the statement posted to Facebook, Ben-Zion lamented that “the miracle which occurred two days ago did not occur today. At the same spot where a girl was injured by a thrown rock, two innocent Samaria residents were murdered.”

The Samaria Regional Council deputy chief added, “The village of Huwara must be erased. This place is a terrorist nest, and the punishment must apply to everyone.

“Enough with the pretty talk of building and fortifying settlements,” he said in a harsh directive to the Israeli government.

“This time has come that the State of Israel reinstates the deterrence that we lost long ago. The blood of our children is spilled there on the streets of Huwara, and there is no place for mercy.”

Hundred of Jews returned to Evyatar in protest. Border Police tried to force them out but were outnumbered and stopped to wait for reinforcements or further orders.

תושבי אבייתר חזרו לבית pic.twitter.com/rU4VVUm47i — בז news (@1717Bazz) February 26, 2023

In the Arab village of Burin, Arabs are calling out from the Muazzin to go out and attack Jews. There have been numerous stone throwing incidents and additional shooting attacks this evening.