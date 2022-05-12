Photo Credit: Twitter Screenshot
Arab mob almost lynched a helpless policewoman, May 2022.

It’s difficult to accept that the Arab mob rules the heart of the capital of Israel. Ariel Elharar tweeted a video of a crowd of Arabs almost lynching two helpless Israeli police officers, who were trying desperately to stop a Red Crescent ambulance from snatching away a terrorist who had escaped them. Both were miraculously saved from being crushed by the ambulance and the Arab mob that gathered around them.

Those Arabs yelled, “Hezbollah is on the way!” and poured water on the officers while pushing the car door shut on them.

Advertisement

Earlier, Elharar tweeted another disturbing video, from the same event, in which women are seen removing Israeli flags from their vehicles for fear that they would be lynched by the Arab crowd down the road.

Meanwhile, on Mount Meron, one police officer showed he is not afraid to use violence against Jews, doing a George Floyd maneuver on a Haredi citizen of the Jewish State.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleYamina Minister Kahana: Mansour Abbas Is Brave and Good for the Jews
Next articleBeyond Martyrdom: Sanctifying The Name
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...