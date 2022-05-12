Photo Credit: Twitter Screenshot

It’s difficult to accept that the Arab mob rules the heart of the capital of Israel. Ariel Elharar tweeted a video of a crowd of Arabs almost lynching two helpless Israeli police officers, who were trying desperately to stop a Red Crescent ambulance from snatching away a terrorist who had escaped them. Both were miraculously saved from being crushed by the ambulance and the Arab mob that gathered around them.

Those Arabs yelled, “Hezbollah is on the way!” and poured water on the officers while pushing the car door shut on them.

Earlier, Elharar tweeted another disturbing video, from the same event, in which women are seen removing Israeli flags from their vehicles for fear that they would be lynched by the Arab crowd down the road.

מי היה מאמין שבירושלים יהודים יורידו את דגלי ישראל מהאוטו שלהם מפחד שהם יותקפו, עצוב. pic.twitter.com/QbCxpXYZJn — אריאל אלחרר (@ariel_elharar_) May 11, 2022

Meanwhile, on Mount Meron, one police officer showed he is not afraid to use violence against Jews, doing a George Floyd maneuver on a Haredi citizen of the Jewish State.

זהירות, סרטון קשה לצפייה מהיום במירון. pic.twitter.com/aP2L2l1Yfv — אריאל אלחרר (@ariel_elharar_) May 11, 2022