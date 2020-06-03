Photo Credit: NYPD via Twitter

There have been numerous inquiries about the permissibility of going to the Mikvah or to a Minyan for Maariv after the curfew goes into effect in New York.

JewishPress.com has received the following clarifications:



Message from Councilman Chaim Deutsch:

I have received many concerned calls regarding tonight’s curfew, which is beginning at 8pm.

I have been in touch with police officials to express concerns about the curfew limiting people’s ability to attend maariv or the mikvah. Cops will be instructed to allow for religious obligations and not issue summonses. If you should face an issue during curfew that requires my intervention, please immediately contact Flatbush Shomrim (718-338-9797), who will refer these calls directly to me. If you have any questions, contact me directly at CDeutsch@council.nyc.gov.

Vaad Harabonim of Queens

To our dear Queens Kehilla Members

As you know, there is a mandatory curfew from 8pm to 5am for NYC through Sunday,June 7th. Our community is acutely affected, particularly in areas of religious practice. The Vaad Harabonim of Queens has consulted with our local law enforcement and elected officials and apprised them of our concerns. Please be advised that: Mikva attendance can continue.

Minyonim– We strongly suggest that daavening for mincha be scheduled for before “plag” (for example today,Tuesday, Plag is 6:48 PM) and to daaven Maariv right after plag. Those daavening at the Zman should try to finish as close as possible to 8 pm. It is paramount that we follow the current order and assist our local law enforcement by not going outside and not congregating in any way. With Torah blessings Vaad Harabonim of Queens

Needless to say, steer clear of any looters, rioting or protesters, for your own safety. If your area is not safe, don’t go outside.