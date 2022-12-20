Photo Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson

Israel Police say it’s a Hanukkah miracle.

Undercover police officers managed to locate a cache of ancient holy books that were stolen about a month ago from a synagogue in Rishon Lezion.

On Wednesday, the third night of Hanukkah, two brothers — residents of Rishon Lezion and Bat Yam — were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft in connection with the incident.

Both will be arraigned Thursday in the Rishon Lezion courthouse, where police will request an extension of their remand.

Hundreds of sacred books and at least six Torah scrolls of great sentimental and financial value were stolen during the burglary.

The books – and the thieves – were tracked down with the use of advanced technological and forensic measures, police said.

Once the investigation operation was revealed, detectives at the Rishon Lezion Police Station joined special forces in arresting the two suspects, both in their thirties.

Police discovered the stolen holy books and Torah scrolls during a search of the suspects’ car.

Central District Police Commander Superintendent Avi Biton praised the police officers for a “high quality and quick investigation.”

The sacred items will be returned to the synagogue at a special ceremony to include the lighting of the Hanukkah menorah.