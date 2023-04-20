Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on politicians and citizens to not disrupt Remembrance Day Ceremonies. Anarchists disrupted some government Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremonies, and its expected they are planning to disrupt Israel Memorial Day ceremonies.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Dear citizens of Israel,

Brothers and sisters of the bereaved families.

In a few days, we will fix our gaze on the military sections in the cemeteries. Every headstone there tells the story of a life that was cut short.

The unity of silent bereavement in the cemeteries cries out to us at this time. Our loved ones who fell, our loved ones who paid for our revival with their lives, did so for us – and we must stand together for them, united, in order to be worthy of their sacrifice.

And so, a moment before the sacred days that await us, unity is the order of the day.

In recent months, there has been there has been an important debate in our democracy, but at this time, I ask all elected officials, from the right and the left, to put aside the debate, to leave it outside the cemeteries, to allow the bereaved families, all of us, to be in silence with the memory of our loved ones.

We all deserve to experience these days with the entire people of Israel standing united behind our heroes, without any argument.

May we be deserving of our loved ones’, our heroes’, great sacrifice.”